Hrithik Roshan to Rhea Chakraborty: Guests at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding

(Photo: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a new set of photos, Shibani is wearing a red dress, while Farhan looked dapper in a black suit.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The ceremony was attended by many, including Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan struck a pose with his parents.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here's Rhea Chakraborty looking stunning in an all-white lehenga.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora was one of the guests.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shankar Mahadevan arrived with his wife.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saqib Saleem was also invited to the ceremony.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Samir Kochhar was also present at the event.