Hrithik Roshan shares his 'mama moments'

Hrithik Roshan had one of the best Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday.

Hrithik shared a series of clicks with his mom Pinkie Roshan.

"Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day :)," wrote the actor.

"I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength!," added Hrithik.

"Happy Mother’s Day everyone ❤️ Love you mama @pinkieroshan," concluded Hrithik.

Here are some clicks from Hrithik and his mom Pinkie Roshan's movie date. 

Hrithik's kids Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan were also a part of the outing.

Hrithik is indeed a doting son. 

