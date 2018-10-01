Hrithik Roshan shares his 'mama moments'
Hrithik Roshan had one of the best Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
Hrithik shared a series of clicks with his mom Pinkie Roshan.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
"Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day :)," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
"I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength!," added Hrithik.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
"Happy Mother’s Day everyone ❤️ Love you mama @pinkieroshan," concluded Hrithik.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
Here are some clicks from Hrithik and his mom Pinkie Roshan's movie date.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik's kids Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan were also a part of the outing.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik is indeed a doting son.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)