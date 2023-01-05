Hrithik Roshan says he was lost before War: 'I was dying'
Bollywood's own Greek god, Hrithik Roshan recently opened up that he was at his lowest while filming for his blockbuster, War.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
Hrithik, in a recent chat with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, opened up about striking a healthy balance in his life with his work, lifestyle, diet which also includes having sufficient sleep every night.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
The actor shared that while filming for his film War, he felt like he was on the "verge of depression."
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
"I thought I was dying. Like some of the nights when I came back home, I was not sure if I’d wake up in the morning," shared the actor in the chat.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
When Kris asked why he felt so, Hrithik said that he wasn’t prepared for the demands of the film and felt that he was against a "big challenge".
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
Hrithik shared that he was aiming for perfection and was scared that if he did not achieve that, "people would know that I’m not that good".
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
He added, "After the film I went into a adrenal fatigue and I was, for 3-4 months, I just couldn’t train. I wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. So I was completely lost and that’s when I knew that I need to make a change in my life."