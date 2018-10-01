Hrithik, Bollywood's own Greek God
Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with latest photos of himself.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film Vikram Vedha.
"Channeling the inner Vedha 🤔," read Hrithik's post caption.
Hrithik's ponytail with thick beard look is a hit.
The photos not only impressed Hrithik's fans but also his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad.
Saba Azad wrote, “Why hello ♥️," in the post's comment section.
Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram with Radhika Apte.
