https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js How Bollywood celebrated Mahashivratri | The Indian Express

How Bollywood celebrated Mahashivratri

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture to the times when she visited Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga. 

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva. 

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Mouni Roy shared stunning photos of herself and wished her fans on Mahashivratri.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

One of the photos also show Mouni Roy praying at a Lord Shiva temple. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Rakesh Roshan visited Lord Shiva temple with wife Pinky Roshan.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan shared adorable picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Soha and Kunal Kemmu held a puja at home on Mahashivratri. 

(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Shamita Shetty shared a picture and wished that Lord Shiva blesses her fans.

(Photo: Shamita Shetty/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie and wished fans on Mahashivratri.

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan was seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri.

(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)