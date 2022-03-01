How Bollywood celebrated Mahashivratri
Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture to the times when she visited Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Mouni Roy shared stunning photos of herself and wished her fans on Mahashivratri.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
One of the photos also show Mouni Roy praying at a Lord Shiva temple.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Rakesh Roshan visited Lord Shiva temple with wife Pinky Roshan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Soha Ali Khan shared adorable picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha and Kunal Kemmu held a puja at home on Mahashivratri.
(Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Shamita Shetty shared a picture and wished that Lord Shiva blesses her fans.
(Photo: Shamita Shetty/Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie and wished fans on Mahashivratri.
(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan was seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri.
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)