How Alia Bhatt 'sipped some koffee this year'
Alia Bhatt shared a series of clicks on Sunday afternoon and this was her look for Koffee with Karan Season 7.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt /Instagram)
"How I sipped some koffee this year 💕☕️🫶," read the post caption.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt /Instagram)
The trailer of Karan Johar's hit chat show Koffee with Karan season 7 landed recently.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt /Instagram)
Alia will be seen on the show with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt /Instagram)
Karan Johar reacted to Alia's post by saying, "Gorg❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Oooh 🔥😍❤️."
(Photo: Alia Bhatt /Instagram)
Alia seems to be in love with her look as she changed her Instagram account's display photo with this click.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt /Instagram)
Alia recently made her pregnancy announcement by sharing a click with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt /Instagram)
