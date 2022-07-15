How Alia Bhatt 'sipped some koffee this year'

Alia Bhatt shared a series of clicks on Sunday afternoon and this was her look for Koffee with Karan Season 7.

"How I sipped some koffee this year 💕☕️🫶," read the post caption.

The trailer of Karan Johar's hit chat show Koffee with Karan season 7 landed recently.

Alia will be seen on the show with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. 

Karan Johar reacted to Alia's post by saying, "Gorg❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Oooh 🔥😍❤️."

Alia seems to be in love with her look as she changed her Instagram account's display photo with this click. 

Alia recently made her pregnancy announcement by sharing a click with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

