Hina Khan shimmers at Cannes '22
Hina Khan is making heads turn at Cannes '22 with her fashion statements.
Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram
Sharing new pictures, Hina wrote, "
A very good morning from the French Riviera 💙"

Hina is seen donning a satin ice blue gown by Skytten Couture.

The high slit and neckline have been accentuated by shimmery stones.

Hina tied her hair in a tight bun and completed the look with diamond earrings.

The actor is at Cannes to release the first look of her film Country of Blind.

She recently spoke about being 'disheartened' as she was not invited to the opening ceremony of Indian Pavilion at Cannes.
Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram