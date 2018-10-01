Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, among others, the Hindi version of the film earned Rs. 193.99 cr in its extended opening weekend.
The Hindi version of the film, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, earned Rs. 75.57 cr, in its opening weekend.
Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, the film earned Rs. 55.96 cr, in its opening weekend at the box office.
The historical epic, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, earned Rs. 39.40 cr in its opening weekend.
The period drama, starring Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Ajay Devgn, earned Rs. 39.12 cr, in its opening weekend, and ranks fifth on this list.
Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Prajakta Koli, the romantic comedy drama earned Rs. 36.93 cr in its opening weekend.
Akshay Kumar's second film on this list, also starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, earned Rs. 36.17 cr, in its opening weekend.