Biggest opening weekends at the 2022 box office

KGF - Chapter 2

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, among others, the Hindi version of the film earned Rs. 193.99 cr in its extended opening weekend.

1

RRR

The Hindi version of the film, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, earned Rs. 75.57 cr, in its opening weekend.

2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, the film earned Rs. 55.96 cr, in its opening weekend at the box office.

3

Samrat Prithviraj

The historical epic, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, earned Rs. 39.40 cr in its opening weekend.

4

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The period drama, starring Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Ajay Devgn, earned Rs. 39.12 cr, in its opening weekend, and ranks fifth on this list.

5

JugJugg Jeeyo

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Prajakta Koli, the romantic comedy drama earned Rs. 36.93 cr in its opening weekend.

6

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar's second film on this list, also starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, earned Rs. 36.17 cr, in its opening weekend.

7