Here's how Sonam Kapoor celebrated Makar Sankranti
Sonam Kapoor shared her looks from Saturday's Makar Sankranti celebration with her family.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam shared photos of herself from her dad Anil Kapoor's house.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor donned a beautiful Anarkali for the family puja.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing her look, Sonam wrote, "Yesterday for makar sankranti family puja. 🪁."
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Any post of this new mom gets lots of love from fans and friends.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child Vayu on August 20, 2022.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
