'Happiness, power, love': Shehnaaz Gill shares new photos

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill's new photos seem to depict her many moods.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 13 star wrote 'Purity' on one of the photos.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill captioned this photo as 'Love'.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Titled 'Power', Shehnaaz looked amazing in her new photo.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

The photos are from a teaser for reality show Hunarbaaz, which featured the actor-singer.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz also performed on Bigg Boss 15's grand finale.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

She paid a moving tribute to her late co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, who died in 2021.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)