Gurmeet and Debina bring home their baby girl

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee were blessed with a baby girl on April 3.

Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl with a beautiful video.

Gurmeet shared this picture adding Ed Sheeran song "Perfect" for his girls.

He also gave a glimpse of the pretty cake they got to celebrate the homecoming of their daughter.

A sneak peek into the decor of the celebration.

Gurmeet shared on Instagram how his morning ritual is now a little different and special.

Gurmeet-Debina were earlier captured by paps while coming out of the hospital.

