Gurmeet and Debina bring home their baby girl
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee were blessed with a baby girl on April 3.
Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram
The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl with a beautiful video.
Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram
Gurmeet shared this picture adding Ed Sheeran song "Perfect" for his girls.
Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram
He also gave a glimpse of the pretty cake they got to celebrate the homecoming of their daughter.
Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram
Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram
A sneak peek into the decor of the celebration.
Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram
Gurmeet shared on Instagram how his morning ritual is now a little different and special.
Gurmeet-Debina were earlier captured by paps while coming out of the hospital.
Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram