Guneet Monga-Sunny Kapoor's wedding deets

Producer Guneet Monga is all set to marry her fiance, fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor.

 (Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

The wedding celebrations will start on December 10 with the wedding scheduled to take place on December 12 in Mumbai. 

 (Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

Guneet and Sunny's love story has a connection to Shah Rukh Khan's film DDLJ.

 (Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

"Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18," she shared

 (Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

The 39-year-old Guneet added, "Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone!"

 (Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

"Today marks a year of our Roka and we now countdown to our wedding which is exactly seven days from now," shared the excited bride-to-be.

 (Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

"I’ve found my Raj! Par apko toh pata hai…Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain…," she concluded.

 (Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)

