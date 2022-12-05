Guneet Monga-Sunny Kapoor's wedding deets

Producer Guneet Monga is all set to marry her fiance, fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor.
(Photo: Guneet Monga/Instagram)
The wedding celebrations will start on December 10 with the wedding scheduled to take place on December 12 in Mumbai.
Guneet and Sunny's love story has a connection to Shah Rukh Khan's film DDLJ.
"Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18," she shared
The 39-year-old Guneet added, "Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone!"
"Today marks a year of our Roka and we now countdown to our wedding which is exactly seven days from now," shared the excited bride-to-be.
"I’ve found my Raj! Par apko toh pata hai…Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain…," she concluded.
