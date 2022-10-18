Govinda to celebrate Diwali with Indian Idol 13 contestants
Govinda, wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja will be seen on Indian Idol 13 this weekend.
Photo: PR
Photo: PR
The Bollywood star opted for a pink kurta set with a jacket for his festive look.
Photo: PR
Govinda will be seen grooving with his wife on some of his hit songs.
Photo: PR
Judge Neha Kakkar also turned heads with her traditional avatar.
Photo: PR
Hinesh Reshammiya at the Indian Idol 13 Diwali special episode.
Photo: PR
Vishal Dadlani smiles for photos during the shoot of Govinda special episode of Indian Idol 13.
Photo: PR
Govinda joins the contestants for a happy photo on the stage.