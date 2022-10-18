Govinda to celebrate Diwali with Indian Idol 13 contestants

Govinda, wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja will be seen on Indian Idol 13 this weekend.

The Bollywood star opted for a pink kurta set with a jacket for his festive look.

Govinda will be seen grooving with his wife on some of his hit songs.

Judge Neha Kakkar also turned heads with her traditional avatar.

Hinesh Reshammiya at the Indian Idol 13 Diwali special episode.

Vishal Dadlani smiles for photos during the shoot of Govinda special episode of Indian Idol 13.

Govinda joins the contestants for a happy photo on the stage.