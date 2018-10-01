Glimpses from  Vikram Vedha's trailer launch

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film trailer was launched today.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan was missing from the trailer launch today.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The team of Vikram Vedha hosted a trailer preview for fans on Wednesday in Mumbai, which saw actor Saif. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil actioner of the same name. It is helmed by Pushkar Gaytri, who also directed the original

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif and Hrithik's film follows the story of a cop on a hunt to nab a gangster.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rohit Saraf attended the launch.

