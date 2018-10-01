Glimpses from Sushmita Sen's Sardinia getaway

Sushmita Sen has been on a photo sharing spree.

(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

She posted some new photos from her recent vacation.

"The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!!😉😄💋❤️," read the caption. 

Sushmita also got to spend some time with her web show Aarya's co-star Ankur Bhatia and his family in London.

"I miss you my affectionate buddy #Abir 🤗❤️😍 @emerita_nyc & @ankurbhatia what a wonderful, kind & loving child you’re blessed with MashaAllah …and boy, he can dance!!!😄💋💃🏻🎶 Memories forever cherished!!!😇🤗❤️ Until next time….," she shared.

"Why do you wear sunglasses all the time? Well, cause I love to reflect!!! 😉😅💋❤️," wrote the actor with this click.

Sushmita is dating businessman Lalit Modi. 

While Modi took to his social media to announce the relationship, Sushmita has not confirmed or denied the relationship.

