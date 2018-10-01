Glimpses from Sushmita Sen's Sardinia getaway

Sushmita Sen has been on a photo sharing spree.
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
She posted some new photos from her recent vacation.
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
"The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!!😉😄💋❤️," read the caption.
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
Sushmita also got to spend some time with her web show Aarya's co-star Ankur Bhatia and his family in London.
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
"I miss you my affectionate buddy #Abir 🤗❤️😍 @emerita_nyc & @ankurbhatia what a wonderful, kind & loving child you’re blessed with MashaAllah …and boy, he can dance!!!😄💋💃🏻🎶 Memories forever cherished!!!😇🤗❤️ Until next time….," she shared.
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
"Why do you wear sunglasses all the time? Well, cause I love to reflect!!! 😉😅💋❤️," wrote the actor with this click.
Sushmita is dating businessman Lalit Modi.
Sushmita is dating businessman Lalit Modi.
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
While Modi took to his social media to announce the relationship, Sushmita has not confirmed or denied the relationship.
(Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)