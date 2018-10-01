Glimpses from Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris

Actor Arjun Kapoor ringed in his 37th birthday in Paris with girlfriend Malaika Arora. 

- (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

- (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing a photo on, he wrote, "Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up...I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always & forever ❤️"

Malaika Arora also wished her beau: "Make a wish my love🎂…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true ❤️💋 happy birthday" 

- (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

The duo stayed at Rue Saint-Honoré street which is known for its old world charm and contemporary elegance.

- (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

In a selfie, the two look all fun and goofy as Malaika points at the Eiffel Tower. 

- (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

- (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

The duo celebrated the birthday over sunday brunch and enjoyed burgers and fries. 

- (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Arjun captioned his birthday photos with Malaika as, "Eiffel good... I knew I would..."