Gehraiyaan stars pose underwater in new photoshoot

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa posed for an underwater photoshoot.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

"Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater…🌊 - Marisa Reichardt," wrote Deepika.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The actors have shared several promotional photos over the months.

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya called herself, "जलपरी 🧜🏼‍♀️ ✨." 

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

"I bet nobody saw this coming. And the saga continues…," wrote Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)

The film received polarising reviews from audiences and critics.

(Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Dhairya wrote, "Immerse yourself in Gehraiyaan and let your emotions sway 🌊💙."

(Photo: Dhairya Karwa/Instagram)

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(Photo: Dhairya Karwa/Instagram)