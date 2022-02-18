Gehraiyaan stars pose underwater in new photoshoot
Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa posed for an underwater photoshoot.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
"Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater…🌊 - Marisa Reichardt," wrote Deepika.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
The actors have shared several promotional photos over the months.
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Ananya called herself, "जलपरी 🧜🏼♀️ ✨."
(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
"I bet nobody saw this coming. And the saga continues…," wrote Siddhant Chaturvedi.
(Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)
The film received polarising reviews from audiences and critics.
(Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Dhairya wrote, "Immerse yourself in Gehraiyaan and let your emotions sway 🌊💙."
(Photo: Dhairya Karwa/Instagram)
Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
(Photo: Dhairya Karwa/Instagram)