Gauri Khan's 'glamour statement' 

Gauri Khan made a stylish outing at Karah Johar's 50th birthday bash.
(Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)
We could not take our eyes off as she shared some pictures of hers recently.
(Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)
"Wow !!! You’ve made me look so slim .. @manishmalhotra05," she wrote and many of her peeps praised her.
(Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)
Designer Manish Malhotra too shared photos of Gauri Khan.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)
"@gaurikhan style and a glamour statement in Gold handcrafted sequin shirt dress for @karanjohar s Spectacular birthday celebrations and yes my favourite selfies to 💖💗💕," he wrote.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)
Gauri Khan was also seen in this epic selfie shared by Madhuri Dixit along with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Dr Shriram Nene.
(Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
Preity Zinta also posted this click with Gauri.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)