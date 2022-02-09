Gangubai  joins  Edward bhai  for photoshoot

Alia Bhatt is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The actor shared her latest look. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's pet, Edward, also featured in the photoshoot.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai 😬🤍."

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia has also renamed herself as 'Gangubai' on Instagram.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia starrer will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on February 16.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

This Sanjay Leena Bhansali-directorial is all set to release in cinemas on Feb 25. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

