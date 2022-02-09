Gangubai joins Edward bhai for photoshoot
Alia Bhatt is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
The actor shared her latest look.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's pet, Edward, also featured in the photoshoot.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai 😬🤍."
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia has also renamed herself as 'Gangubai' on Instagram.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia starrer will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on February 16.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
This Sanjay Leena Bhansali-directorial is all set to release in cinemas on Feb 25.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)