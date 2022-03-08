https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js From posing with Rakhi Sawant to praising Alia Bhatt: Ranveer Singh’s time on ITA Awards | The Indian Express

Ranveer Singh on Monday shared a couple of photos, which took his fans inside his best moments at the recently held ITA Awards ceremony.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for 83.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Here's an epic red carpet moment of Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Sharing a photo with Alia Bhatt, he called it "Gangu season."

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Here's a picture of Ranveer with the legendary Shatrughan Sinha.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

He called Sonakshi Sinha's mother Punam the epitome of "elegance."

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Sharing a picture of Abhishek Kapoor, Ranveer said that he loved Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

He said he is "proud" of Vaani Kapoor.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer caught in a candid moment with one of his favourite directors, Anurag Basu.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Here's Ranveer and Karan Johar sharing a candid moment.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)