From Deepika to Katrina, meet Sabyasachi brides
Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is celebrating his birthday today. He gave us some of the most beautiful real-life brides in Bollywood.
Katrina Kaif
(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)
Katrina wore Sabyasachi for the D-day as well as pre-wedding functions.
Ankita Lokhande
(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)
Ankita Lokhande Jain wore a Sabyasachi sari for her wedding reception.
Mouni Roy
(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)
Bride Mouni Roy dressed in Sabyasachi for her wedding in Goa.
Patralekhaa
(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao's bride Patralekhaa looked stunning in her red sari and a veil at their wedding.
Deepika Padukone
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika and Patralekhaa's look had similar looking dupatta.
Priyanka Chopra
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka’s all-red wedding lehenga was a hit.
Anushka Sharma
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma rocked her wedding look in the pale blush-pink floral lehenga by Sabyasachi.
Bipasha Basu
(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
Bipasha Basu made a happy Bengali bride at her wedding with actor Karan Singh Grover.