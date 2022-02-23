From Deepika to Katrina, meet Sabyasachi brides

Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is celebrating his birthday today. He gave us some of the most beautiful real-life brides in Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif 

(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Katrina wore Sabyasachi for the D-day as well as pre-wedding functions.

Ankita Lokhande

(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande Jain wore a Sabyasachi sari for her wedding reception.

Mouni Roy

(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Bride Mouni Roy dressed in Sabyasachi for her wedding in Goa.

Patralekhaa 

(Photo: Brides of Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao's bride Patralekhaa looked stunning in her red sari and a veil at their wedding.

Deepika Padukone

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika and  Patralekhaa's look had similar looking dupatta.

Priyanka Chopra

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka’s all-red wedding lehenga was a hit. 

Anushka Sharma

 (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma rocked her wedding look in the pale blush-pink floral lehenga by Sabyasachi.

Bipasha Basu

(Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu made a happy Bengali bride at her wedding with actor Karan Singh Grover. 