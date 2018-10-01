'Friends forever' Sussanne Khan and Preity Zinta

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Sussanne Khan had 'the best summer' ever in California along with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

But the couple also had a good time with Preity Zinta and Abhay Deol.

(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

"What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future 🥳," posted Preity Zinta.

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Sussanne also shared this photo from her party night before she bid goodbye to California.

 (Photo: deepakdugarmd/Instagram)

The stars were joined by a few more friends.

(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

Earlier too 'friends forever' Preity and Sussanne posed for a selfie. "There are friends in life & there are friends for life ❤️ Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting 🤗," wrote Preity then. 

(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

Not to miss this click, where Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Bendre also joined Sussanne-Arslan and Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough. "A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting," captioned Preity.

