'Friends forever' Sussanne Khan and Preity Zinta

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)
Sussanne Khan had 'the best summer' ever in California along with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
But the couple also had a good time with Preity Zinta and Abhay Deol.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
"What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future 🥳," posted Preity Zinta.
(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)
Sussanne also shared this photo from her party night before she bid goodbye to California.
(Photo: deepakdugarmd/Instagram)
The stars were joined by a few more friends.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Earlier too 'friends forever' Preity and Sussanne posed for a selfie. "There are friends in life & there are friends for life ❤️ Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting 🤗," wrote Preity then.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Not to miss this click, where Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Bendre also joined Sussanne-Arslan and Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough. "A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting," captioned Preity.