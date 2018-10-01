Flashback Friday with Karisma Kapoor 

Karisma Kapoor keeps sharing her photos from the 90s. "Hey Kim, Lolo did it first 😬😅😂#latexpants #flashbackfriday," she wrote with the latest one.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma's old click with Salman Khan. "Reel Vs Reality #flashbackfriday #behindthescenes🎬," she wrote.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

This is for Karisma's fans. Can you guess which film this is from?

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma's sister and actor Kareena Kapoor too shares old photos on the platform.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

"The 90’s 🤍," wrote Karisma.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma once shared her mood with this click.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

When Karisma posed in a chiffon saree in Switzerland.

(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

