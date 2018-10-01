Flashback Friday with Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor keeps sharing her photos from the 90s. "Hey Kim, Lolo did it first 😬😅😂#latexpants #flashbackfriday," she wrote with the latest one.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Karisma's old click with Salman Khan. "Reel Vs Reality #flashbackfriday #behindthescenes🎬," she wrote.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
This is for Karisma's fans. Can you guess which film this is from?
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Karisma's sister and actor Kareena Kapoor too shares old photos on the platform.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
"The 90’s 🤍," wrote Karisma.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
Karisma once shared her mood with this click.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
When Karisma posed in a chiffon saree in Switzerland.
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
WHAT'S NEXT...
Glimpses from Sushmita Sen's Sardinia getaway
Click here