Farah Khan had a blast at Karan Johar's 50th birthday

Farah Khan attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, which took place in Mumbai on May 25. 

The choreographer sure had a lot of fun at the bash, and her pictures from the event are proof.

From taking over the dance floor to photo bombing perfect moments, Farah did it all. 

Farah Khan also posed for not-so-perfect pictures with Ananya Panday.

Here's a fun click of Farah with Kajol, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.

Farah posed for a picture perfect moment with Karan and Parineeti Chopra.

Tabu also attended the bash. Here are some photos of Farah with the actor.