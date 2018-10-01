Everything we know about Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry is all set to release this Friday.

In Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi plays Jaya Kumari alias Jerry, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab. 

Besides Janhvi, the movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor said that she hopes she is able to convince the audience to look beyond her ‘bholi’ and ‘bechari’ image through Good Luck Jerry. 

Good Luck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu.

Good Luck Jerry will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 29.

