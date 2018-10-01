Everything to know about Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is all set to play a Gujarati man in his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)
Jayeshbhai Jordaar is about a man on the run from his overbearing father to save his unborn daughter.
(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)
The film's trailer suggests that the Ranveer Singh-starrer touches upon misogyny, female foeticide and gender disparity.
(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)
Shalini Pandey plays Ranveer's wife in the film.
(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)
Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.
(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)
Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.
(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)
Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to release theatrically on May 13.
(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)