Everything to know about Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is all set to play a Gujarati man in his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is about a man on the run from his overbearing father to save his unborn daughter.

(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)

The film's trailer suggests that the Ranveer Singh-starrer touches upon misogyny, female foeticide and gender disparity.

(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)

Shalini Pandey plays Ranveer's wife in the film.

(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.

(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to release theatrically on May 13.

(Photo: Yash Raj Films/Instagram)