Everything to know about Alia Bhatt's Darlings

Alia Bhatt's next, tilted Darlings, will have its trailer launch on July 25.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
The Netflix film Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Darlings mark the first venture of Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and the stars have shared many stills and posters of the film.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Darlings is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who are trying to find their place in Mumbai.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Recently, Karan Johar applauded Darlings on social media and gave it '5 stars'.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies, Alia, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
The Darlings teaser was released earlier this month. The movie will premiere on Netflix on August 5.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)