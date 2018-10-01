Brush Stroke

Everything to know about Alia Bhatt's Darlings

Alia Bhatt's next, tilted Darlings, will have its trailer launch on July 25.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The Netflix film Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Darlings mark the first venture of Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and the stars have shared many stills and posters of the film.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Darlings is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who are trying to find their place in Mumbai.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Recently, Karan Johar applauded Darlings on social media and gave it '5 stars'. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies, Alia, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The Darlings teaser was released earlier this month. The movie will premiere on Netflix on August 5.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

