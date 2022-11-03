Esha Deol’s rooftop birthday bash
Esha Deol shared a series of photos as she celebrated her 41st birthday on November 2.
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)
Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani hosted family and friends for a rooftop party at their residence.
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)
Esha's sister Ahana Deol was a part of her big day.
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also made it to Esha's birthday bash.
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)
Others seen at the party were Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and Malaika Khan among others.
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)
"Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. Much love & gratitude," wrote the birthday girl.
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)
In one of the photos, Esha Deol was seen with her parents and veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra.
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)
ALSO CHECK OUT:
4 things to note for skincare in your 20s
'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision
What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?
What is the ideal time to have main meals?
View More