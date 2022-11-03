Esha Deol’s rooftop birthday bash

Esha Deol shared a series of photos as she celebrated her 41st birthday on November 2.

 (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani hosted family and friends for a rooftop party at their residence. 

 (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Esha's sister Ahana Deol was a part of her big day.

 (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also made it to Esha's birthday bash.

 (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Others seen at the party were Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, and Malaika Khan among others. 

 (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

"Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. Much love & gratitude," wrote the birthday girl.

 (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

In one of the photos, Esha Deol was seen with her parents and veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

 (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

