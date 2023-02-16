Epic looks from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding
Manish Malhotra, who planned the looks for the newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra for their wedding events, shared some new photos.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra Vows/Instagram)
The detailed look for the bride and the groom from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies are here.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra Vows/Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in this 'perfect mix of contemporary infusion'.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra Vows/Instagram)
A fan wrote, "Stunning is understatement," on this photo of Kiara.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra Vows/Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani carried this royal look for their reception.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra Vows/Instagram)
Their elegance got love from all.
(Photo: Manish Malhotra Vows/Instagram)
