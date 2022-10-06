Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia make it official
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia recently got engaged.
Eijaz Khan shared photos from his romantic proposal.
"Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said ‘yes’. #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official #❤️ 03/10/22," shared Eijaz.
In reply, Pavitra wrote, "May the lord protect us from evil eye 🧿 ❤️ let there be love love and love 🌸🌿."
Eijaz and Pavitra found love in each other during their stay in Bigg Boss 14's house.
This news made the couple's colleagues and fans happy.
The pair is yet to announce their wedding date.
