Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia make it official

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia recently got engaged.

(Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

Eijaz Khan shared photos from his romantic proposal.

(Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

"Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said ‘yes’. #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official #❤️ 03/10/22," shared Eijaz.

(Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

In reply, Pavitra wrote, "May the lord protect us from evil eye 🧿 ❤️ let there be love love and love 🌸🌿."

(Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

Eijaz and Pavitra found love in each other during their stay in Bigg Boss 14's house. 

(Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

This news made the couple's colleagues and fans happy.

(Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

The pair is yet to announce their wedding date.

(Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

