Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria at Ek Villain Returns' wrap party

Ek Villain Returns celebrated shoot wrap with a party last night. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film's stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor posed for a click.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani looked stunning in a LBD.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous too.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria posed together. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The movie is a spiritual sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain although its storyline is completely different. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ek Villain Returns' director Mohit Suri and producers Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor also attended the bash.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)