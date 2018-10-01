Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria at Ek Villain Returns' wrap party
Ek Villain Returns celebrated shoot wrap with a party last night.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The film's stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor posed for a click.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Disha Patani looked stunning in a LBD.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tara Sutaria looked gorgeous too.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria posed together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The movie is a spiritual sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain although its storyline is completely different.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ek Villain Returns' director Mohit Suri and producers Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor also attended the bash.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)