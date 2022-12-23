Disha Patani serves yet another gorgeous look

Disha Patani attended a birthday party last night.

(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

The actor shared her look for the bash.

(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha rocked in a black bodycon dress with fur details.

(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha Patani also shared photos with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Aleksandar is a Serbian model and gym trainer.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Of late, Disha and Aleksandar have been attending parties together.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

