Disha Patani
serves yet another gorgeous look
Disha Patani attended a birthday party last night.
(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)
The actor shared her look for the bash.
(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)
Disha rocked in a black bodycon dress with fur details.
(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)
Disha Patani also shared photos with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic.
(Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)
Aleksandar is a Serbian model and gym trainer.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Of late, Disha and Aleksandar have been attending parties together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
