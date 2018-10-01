Diljit Dosanjh gives glimpse of his 'solo journey'

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his alone time.

Photo: Diljit/Instagram

"Feeling Like a Laughing Buddha 😄" he wrote.

Photo: Diljit/Instagram

The actor added, "Eh SOLO Journey Aa..Don’t think Koi Ki Kahuga😁 Live in the Moment😊🤘🏽"

Photo: Diljit/Instagram

Dressed in a grey tee and black joggers, with his mane left loose,  Diljit exuded the explorer vibe in the photos.

Photo: Diljit/Instagram

While fans loved his new avatar, a few did question his no-turban look.

Photo: Diljit/Instagram

A popular singer-actor from Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh is now an international star.

Photo: Diljit/Instagram

Diljit was last seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Photo: Diljit/Instagram