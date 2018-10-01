Diljit Dosanjh gives glimpse of his 'solo journey'
Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his alone time.
Photo: Diljit/Instagram
"Feeling Like a Laughing Buddha 😄" he wrote.
Photo: Diljit/Instagram
The actor added, "Eh SOLO Journey Aa..Don’t think Koi Ki Kahuga😁 Live in the Moment😊🤘🏽"
Photo: Diljit/Instagram
Dressed in a grey tee and black joggers, with his mane left loose, Diljit exuded the explorer vibe in the photos.
Photo: Diljit/Instagram
While fans loved his new avatar, a few did question his no-turban look.
Photo: Diljit/Instagram
A popular singer-actor from Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh is now an international star.
Photo: Diljit/Instagram
Diljit was last seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa.
Photo: Diljit/Instagram