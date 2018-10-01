Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana ride to the top of world’s highest motorable pass

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that Dhak Dhak crew became the first to ride from Delhi to Khardung La pass, the world’s highest motorable pass.

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

Dhak Dhak is a Taapsee Pannu's production venture. 

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah.

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

Fatima Sana Shaikh is also a part of the film.

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

Sanjana Sanghi will also be seen in Dhak Dhak.

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

Earlier, Dia Mirza shared this perfect click from the sets.

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

The actor recently returned home after wrapping the film's shoot.

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)

Sanjana Sanghi is also busy promoting Rashtra Kavach Om.

(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)