Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana ride to the top of world’s highest motorable pass
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that Dhak Dhak crew became the first to ride from Delhi to Khardung La pass, the world’s highest motorable pass.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
Dhak Dhak is a Taapsee Pannu's production venture.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
Fatima Sana Shaikh is also a part of the film.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
Sanjana Sanghi will also be seen in Dhak Dhak.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
Earlier, Dia Mirza shared this perfect click from the sets.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
The actor recently returned home after wrapping the film's shoot.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)
Sanjana Sanghi is also busy promoting Rashtra Kavach Om.
(Photo: @dhakdhakjourney/Instagram)