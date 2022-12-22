Dia Mirza on life with step-daughter Samaira, son Avyaan
Dia Mirza opened up about the scenes that she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi experience at home.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
"Vaibhav and I have a full spectrum at home," she shared in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
"We have an infant and a teenager, and every emotion is there–the hormones of a teenager and the fascination of an infant discovering the world," added the actor.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia shared, "It’s really interesting to see how bonded these two are, and how much they love each other. How their eyes and heart lit up in each other’s presence."
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
The actor added, "There’s so much about Avyaan’s curiosity that gets Samaira."
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia Mirza shared that her son loves Strangers In The Night by Frank Sinatra and also Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke by Kishore Kumar.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
"But, every day is not all laugh. It’s hard work and super challenging. But it’s such a great thing to see their bond, it’s just the best thing in the world," concluded the actor.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
