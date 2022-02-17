Dia Mirza's dreamy anniversary vacation
Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently vacationed in Coorg to celebrate their anniversary.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia and Vaibhav got married on February 15, 2021.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia Mirza shared some photos from their holiday on Instagram.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia enjoyed the vacay in the lap of nature.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
On her anniversary, the actor shared her wedding video. "Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life," she wrote.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia looked lovely in the pictures.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
"Mountains are calling 🧡🌅 Also, it’s chai time!," wrote Dia with this click.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)