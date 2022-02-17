Dia Mirza's dreamy anniversary vacation

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently vacationed in Coorg to celebrate their anniversary. 

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia and Vaibhav got married on February 15, 2021.

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia Mirza shared some photos from their holiday on Instagram. 

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia enjoyed the vacay in the lap of nature.

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

On her anniversary, the actor shared her wedding video. "Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life," she wrote.

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Dia looked lovely in the pictures.

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

"Mountains are calling 🧡🌅 Also, it’s chai time!," wrote Dia with this click.

 (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)