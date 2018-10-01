Dia Mirza celebrates step-daughter Samaira’s birthday
Dia Mirza wrote an emotional post for her step-daughter Samaira on her 13th birthday.
Dia thanked Samaira for ‘opening’ her heart to the actor and welcoming her into their home.
Dia wrote, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could.'
"You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light," added Dia.
Dia often shares photos and fun videos with Samaira.
Dia married Samaira’s father Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021, in a private and intimate wedding ceremony.
Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son, Avyaan last year, and Samaira has been a doting sister to him.
