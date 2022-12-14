On Wednesday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared photos from her wedding on social media.
Photo: Devoleena/Instagram
The actor shared a photo with a mystery man as they flaunted their wedding rings.
Photo: Devoleena/Instagram
She also gave a glimpse of her bridal mehendi.
Photo: Devoleena/Instagram
The wedding was attended by only close friends and family.
Photo: Devoleena/Instagram
Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh poses with the new bride.
Photo: Devoleena/Instagram
He was even one of the guests in her haldi ceremony.
Photo: Devoleena/Instagram
Devoleena was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she participated as a wildcard contestant.
Photo: Devoleena/Instagram