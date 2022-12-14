Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married

On Wednesday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared photos from her wedding on social media.

Photo: Devoleena/Instagram

The actor shared a photo with a mystery man as they flaunted their wedding rings.

Photo: Devoleena/Instagram

She also gave a glimpse of her bridal mehendi.

Photo: Devoleena/Instagram

The wedding was attended by only close friends and family.

Photo: Devoleena/Instagram

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh poses with the new bride.

Photo: Devoleena/Instagram

He was even one of the guests in her haldi ceremony.

Photo: Devoleena/Instagram

Devoleena was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she participated as a wildcard contestant.

Photo: Devoleena/Instagram