Deepika slays in a saree and pearls

The 75th Cannes Film Festival comes to an end, and we got to see Deepika Padukone's final look at the gala event.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika turned heads in a white ruffled saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika's pearl necklace looked stunning.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone, a jury member at Cannes 2022, appeared for one last time on the red carpet.
(Photo: AP)
Deepika Padukone said namaste to all.
(Photo: AP)
Deepika Padukone along with other jury members Joachim Trier and Asghar Farhadi.
(Photo: AP)
In this picture, Deepika is seen posing with jury President Vincent Lindon and fellow jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Joachim Trier, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, and Asghar Farhadi.
(Photo: AP)