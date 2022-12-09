Deepika-Ranveer ensure 'Current Laga Re'

Cirkus star Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty were joined by Deepika Padukone for an event on December 8.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

It was the song launch of Cirkus' song 'Current Laga Re'.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer are always magic together.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika is also a part of Shetty's cop franchise now. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The event was also special as Rohit Shetty has confirmed that Deepika Padukone will play ‘Lady Singham’ in his cop universe.

(Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

Rohit said he will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone for Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again.

(Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction

ALSO CHECK OUT: