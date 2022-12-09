Deepika-Ranveer ensure 'Current Laga Re'

Cirkus star Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty were joined by Deepika Padukone for an event on December 8.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
It was the song launch of Cirkus' song 'Current Laga Re'.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Deepika and Ranveer are always magic together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika is also a part of Shetty's cop franchise now.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The event was also special as Rohit Shetty has confirmed that Deepika Padukone will play ‘Lady Singham’ in his cop universe.
(Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)
Rohit said he will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone for Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again.
(Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)