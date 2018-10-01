(Photo: AP)

Deepika Padukone's smashing new red-carpet appearance

Deepika Padukone attended the premiere of Decision To Leave at the 75th Cannes film festival. 

Deepika posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. 

The actor looked stunning in all-black shimmering tassel Louis Vuitton gown.

Here's a candid photo of Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone is serving as a jury member at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 

The actor, along with fellow jury members, will be choosing the Palme d’Or winners.

The festival will conclude on May 28.