Deepika Padukone, the black magic woman

Flames

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone made a royal outing at Cannes 2022 red carpet on its Day 8.

Flames

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika wore a black and gold gown with an attached fur coat.

Flames

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

As Deepika posted her look, doting husband  Ranveer Singh reacted by saying, "QUEEN!!!!"

Flames

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika shared closer details of her look. 

Flames

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika posted a series of pictures before making it to the red carpet.

Flames

(Photo: AP)

Jury member Deepika Padukone arrived at the premiere of the film Elvis at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Flames

(Photo: AP)

Deepika has been putting her best fashion foot forward with each look.

Flames

(Photo: AP)

Deepika is all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Flames