Deepika Padukone, the black magic woman
Flames
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone made a royal outing at Cannes 2022 red carpet on its Day 8.
Flames
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika wore a black and gold gown with an attached fur coat.
Flames
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
As Deepika posted her look, doting husband Ranveer Singh reacted by saying, "QUEEN!!!!"
Flames
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika shared closer details of her look.
Flames
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Deepika posted a series of pictures before making it to the red carpet.
Flames
(Photo: AP)
Jury member Deepika Padukone arrived at the premiere of the film Elvis at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
Flames
(Photo: AP)
Deepika has been putting her best fashion foot forward with each look.
Flames
(Photo: AP)
Deepika is all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Flames