Deepika Padukone recommended a doctor for Honey Singh, Akshay Kumar kept in touch

Honey Singh has opened up about his Bipolar Disorder diagnosis and also shared how celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others had reached out to him.
Popular Punjabi singer Honey Singh took a five-year break from music.
He stated that he was going at a fast pace in his career when he was interrupted by forces stronger than him, indicating that his body needed a big break.
The singer said that during the difficult time, many people from the entertainment industry reached out to enquire about his health status.
Deepika Padukone even suggested a doctor to Honey Singh’s family.
"Deepika ne ek doctor Delhi me suggest kiya, uske paas gaya main. Baaki Shah Rukh bhai ne kaafi support kiya, Akshay paaji ke phone aate the. (Deepika had recommended a doctor in Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan gave his full support, while Akshay Kumar used to make phone calls asking about my health), " the musician share in his interview to Bollywood Hungama.
Honey Singh also added, "Idid not make music for that many years. I did not even watch TV for 3 years, as what was going on in the news would trigger me."
