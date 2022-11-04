Deepika-Ranveer's stylish avatars

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are certainly the power couple of B-town.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Both Ranveer and Deepika are known for their individual style.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika shared some photos from her recent photoshoot.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Ranveer too shared some recent photos of himself.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

The ever-stylish Ranveer never fails to impress his fans.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

In the other news, Deepika shared via her Instagram story how Ranveer showered kisses on Deepika’s photo in the store. 

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently setting some serious "couple goals".

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

What is the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain?

'Powerful yogic technique’ may help improve vision

4 things to note for skincare in your 20s

ALSO CHECK OUT:

What is the ideal time to have main meals?