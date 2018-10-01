Deepika Padukone's airport look
Black Section Separator
Deepika Padukone was seen on the move at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Black Section Separator
Deepika is always excels at her fashion game.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Black Section Separator
She was seen in a striped sweater vest along with a black tee shirt and blue denim.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Black Section Separator
Deepika completed her look with a pair of black boots.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Black Section Separator
Rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's separation are making headlines.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Black Section Separator
It all started after a viral tweet claimed that Ranveer and Deepika's marriage 'seems to have hit a rough patch'.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Black Section Separator
Recently, Ranveer Singh was seen at an event where he shared, "Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika."
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Birthday girl Inaaya's bond with cousins Taimur, Jeh, Sara and Ibrahim
WHAT'S NEXT...
Click here