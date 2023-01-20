Deepika, Katrina dress up as John Abraham turns up in jeans at Ambani event
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shah Rukh Khan came to the party but headed straight inside the venue and refused to pose for the paparazzi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan posed together at Anand Ambani's engagement.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan was seen in a blue kurta as he posed with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs. Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was seen standing behind her.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a couple entry.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked stunning.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif made a solo entry.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
John Abraham turned up in denims unlike most of his dressed-up colleagues.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Horoscope 2023- Find out what’s in store for you
Nail gel manicure lamps and what to know about it
Health tips for enjoying the festive season
Is having rusk healthy?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More