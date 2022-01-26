Dot

Deepika, Ananya serve us the looks

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gehraiyaan star Deepika keeps it stylish as she promotes the film.

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone called her Gehraiyaan character "a lot more raw and a lot more real". 

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

The actor accepted that she had to go deep inside her to play this character. 

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Ananya Panday kept it stylish as she promoted the film. 

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya will be sharing the screen space with Deepika for the first time. 

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya mentioned that it was a blessing to have ‘stronger’ performances opposite her.

(Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

