Deepika, Ananya bring Bollywood glam to Gehraiyaan screening
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa attended Gehraiyaan special screening.
(Photo: Dharma Productions/Instagram)
The special screening of Gehraiyaan saw friends and family of the celebs.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika posed with Siddhant Chaturvedi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Gehraiyaan stars kept their promotion looks quite stylish throughout.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday graced the screening of Gehraiyaan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vijay Varma attended the screening of Gehraiyaan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni were also there.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt saw the film together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)