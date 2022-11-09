Dad Anil Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor wish Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on birthday
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is turning a year older today. Sister Sonam Kapoor shared warm wishes for him.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
"Happy happy Birthday to my very Handsome brother. I have an incredibly soft spot for you and can thus never say no to you. Love you so much Harsh. Have the best year, you deserve it, " she wrote.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sister Rhea Kapoor also wished Harsh Varrdhan.
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Dad Anil Kapoor wished son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
"Happy Birthday Harsh!! My son & best bud!! I just want you to know that I will always believe in you.. and your choice of shoes! 🤣🤣 Love you! Here's to never losing faith and hope 🥂 @harshvarrdhankapoor," wrote Anil Kapoor.
(Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Mom Sunita Kapoor too shared some photos of the birthday boy.
(Photo: Sunita Kapoor/Instagram)
"Happy birthday to the love of my life❤️❤️❤️ Who I love more than life itself 🧿🧿🧿," wrote the doting mom.