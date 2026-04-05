Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Female celebs who set the red carpet ablaze

Apr 05, 2026
Konkana Sen Sharma graced the red carpet in an elegant blue saree.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Medha Rana arrived in a chic and classy maroon body con dress.
Source: express photo by narendra vaskar
Nimrat Kaur arrived in a body con black dress.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Nita Ambani graced the red carpet in a bold shimmering sari.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Rasika Duggal wore a blue dress with a bold brown belt.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Saba Azad shimmered in a body con blue cut dress.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Shilpa Rao kept it simple yet elegant with a beautifully tailored and embroidered black suit.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Shreya Chaudhary arrived in a body con, maroon leather dress.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Shubhangi Atre graced the carpet with a light green coloured saree.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
Yuvika Chaudhary: Yuvika Chaudhary arrived in a sleek black dress designed with white flowing off shoulders.
Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)
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