Apr 05, 2026

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Female celebs who set the red carpet ablaze

Aanya Mehta

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma graced the red carpet in an elegant blue saree.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Medha Rana

Medha Rana arrived in a chic and classy maroon body con dress.

Source: express photo by narendra vaskar

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur arrived in a body con black dress.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani graced the red carpet in a bold shimmering sari.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Rasika Duggal

Rasika Duggal wore a blue dress with a bold brown belt.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Saba Azad

Saba Azad shimmered in a body con blue cut dress.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao kept it simple yet elegant with a beautifully tailored and embroidered black suit.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Shreya Chaudhary

Shreya Chaudhary arrived in a body con, maroon leather dress.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre graced the carpet with a light green coloured saree.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary: Yuvika Chaudhary arrived in a sleek black dress designed with white flowing off shoulders.

Source: (express photo by narendra vaskar)

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